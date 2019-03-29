Fredericksburg woman’s death considered suspicious; person of interest wanted

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police are looking for a person of interest in a suspicious death that occurred at an apartment Thursday morning.
Police responded to the 100 block of Golden Leaf Court at 10 a.m. for a call for assistance. Upon arriving, officers located the body of Karen Woodall, 44, of Fredericksburg.
No one else was in the apartment.
Police are looking for Barry Nelson Sullivan, 45, of Fredericksburg. Police released an image of Sullivan and the vehicle he is believed to be driving.
The vehicle is described as a black 2003 Honda Civic hat is missing both passenger side hubcaps with Virginia license plate UVN-7771.
Police said Sullivan may be armed and dangerous and for anyone who sees to not approach him.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fredericksburg police at (540) 373-3122.
