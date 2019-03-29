Former EMT volunteer seeks $10M in sexual assault case

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A woman who was sexually assaulted in 2017 is suing her assailant and all involved parties for $10 million.
Mary Kaitlyn Bowles, who was 17 at the time the incident occurred, is filing a civil lawsuit against Timothy Wilson, Sr., Wilson’s parents and the Ettrick-Matoaca Volunteer Rescue Squad in Chesterfield County.
Court documents show that Bowles was enrolled in the rescue squad’s EMT program, where she received clinical hours.
According to the documents, the 37-year-old member of the squad forced her into a supply room in the rescue squad where the incident occurred.
Wilson was originally charged with rape in the case from May 2017. He was sentenced to a year in prison on a sexual battery charge, with three of those months suspended.
According to the lawsuit, Wilson had “previously sexually assaulted one or more EMVRS volunteer(s) and/or employee(s).” The lawsuit also states that Wilson’s previous accusations were “known” to his parents, Bruce and Rose Wilson, who were also squad members, and to the squad.
Bowles is now seeking $10 million in compensatory damages for physical and emotional pain caused, injuries, humiliation, medical expenses and current and future lost wages.
She is also seeking $700,000 in punitive damages.
The lawsuit asks for a trial by jury.
