Flying Squirrels announce preliminary 2019 roster

The 2019 season is the 10th for the Flying Squirrels. (Source: Richmond Flying Squirrels)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 29, 2019 at 12:38 PM EST - Updated March 29 at 12:38 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - With opening day for the Flying Squirrels approaching on April 4, the San Francisco Giants have set the team’s preliminary roster.

In addition to 13 returning players, eight of the Giants’ top 30 prospects and four players with Major League experience are on the roster.

Fans are invited to attend an open batting practice and a “Meet the Team” event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at The Diamond.

The preliminary roster includes 29 total players: 15 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders and five outfielders. An updated roster will be announced prior to Opening Night on Thursday.

The full roster, as of March 29, is listed below:

PITCHERS

Fernando Abad

Melvin Adon

Brandon Beachy

Enderson Franco

Ryan Halstead

Kieran Lovegrove

Rodolfo Martinez

Conner Menez

Carlos Navas

Connor Overton

Nolan Riggs

Sam Selman

Logan Webb

Garrett Williams

Sam Wolff

CATCHERS

Jin-De Jhang

Hamlet Marte

Matt Winn

INFIELDERS

Jonah Arenado

Gio Brusa

Ryan Howard

Jalen Miller

Brock Stassi

Brandon Van Horn

OUTFIELDERS

Dylan Davis

Johneshwy Fargas

Jacob Heyward

Heath Quinn

Chris Shaw

The Flying Squirrels begin the 2019 season on Thursday, April 4 at The Diamond against the Hartford Yard Goats. Purchase tickets HERE.

The first game includes a special appearance by former MLB star Ryan Klesko.

