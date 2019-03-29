Flying Squirrels announce preliminary 2019 roster

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - With opening day for the Flying Squirrels approaching on April 4, the San Francisco Giants have set the team’s preliminary roster.
In addition to 13 returning players, eight of the Giants’ top 30 prospects and four players with Major League experience are on the roster.
Fans are invited to attend an open batting practice and a “Meet the Team” event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at The Diamond.
The preliminary roster includes 29 total players: 15 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders and five outfielders. An updated roster will be announced prior to Opening Night on Thursday.
The full roster, as of March 29, is listed below:
PITCHERS
Fernando Abad
Melvin Adon
Brandon Beachy
Enderson Franco
Ryan Halstead
Kieran Lovegrove
Rodolfo Martinez
Conner Menez
Carlos Navas
Connor Overton
Nolan Riggs
Sam Selman
Logan Webb
Garrett Williams
Sam Wolff
CATCHERS
Jin-De Jhang
Hamlet Marte
Matt Winn
INFIELDERS
Jonah Arenado
Gio Brusa
Ryan Howard
Jalen Miller
Brock Stassi
Brandon Van Horn
OUTFIELDERS
Dylan Davis
Johneshwy Fargas
Jacob Heyward
Heath Quinn
Chris Shaw
The Flying Squirrels begin the 2019 season on Thursday, April 4 at The Diamond against the Hartford Yard Goats. Purchase tickets HERE.
The first game includes a special appearance by former MLB star Ryan Klesko.
