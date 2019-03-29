DNA testing helps ID man found near James River in 2016

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department has identified a 39-year-old man as the person who was found along the bank of the James River more than three years ago.
Police say DNA samples helped identify the man found by a fisherman as Hassan A. Alkebu-Lan, of Richmond.
In August 2016, police released photos of multiple pieces of clothing that were found in the area, but investigators turned elsewhere to help identified him.
“Using biological material from the unknown man, DNA Labs International, a private forensics laboratory in Florida, supplied a suitable DNA sample for Parabon to use for genetic genealogy analysis,” Chesterfield Police said in a news release. “Parabon submitted a genetic data profile of the unidentified male to a public genetic genealogy database, called GEDmatch, for comparison in hopes of finding individuals who shared significant amounts of DNA with the man.”
Police say matches were found and additional research helped identify Alkebu-Lan, who was found March 13, 2016, near the 1300 block of Bellwood Road.
Police say there are no signs of foul play in his death.
