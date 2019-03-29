Caught on camera: Suspect steals cigarettes at Henrico store

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for the person captured stealing items from a convenience store.
The burglary occurred at Noure’s Convenience in the 400 block of East Laburnum Avenue between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Police say the person entered through a side door, took the items and fled the scene.
Henrico police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person on video.
Anyone with information should call Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.
