Capitol police announces record graduating class

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Nine Capitol Police recruits graduated Thursday in a record class for the agency.
The graduates were from an initial pool of more than 300 applicants. They face field training with certified officers before being given their assignments.
The graduates are as follows:
- Spencer S. Bartee
- Cody W. Carruth
- Dexter D. Dowling
- Byron F. Leon
- Elonga A. Manseka
- Corbin P. Ramos
- Christopher A. Riopedre
- Pierce S. Turner
- Rory M. Walter
