After 45 years in the media business, NBC12 legend Don Richards retires

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - NBC12 is saying goodbye to a dear friend and valued colleague. After 45 dedicated years in the media business, Don Richards is retiring.
Don came to Richmond as the general manager of our news partner WRLH-FOX Richmond. He then became the general manager of NBC12 in 1998 and was at the helm until 2011.
Don was promoted to a Group Vice President of our then-owner Raycom Media, a position he held until his retirement.
Among his many honors, Don was inducted into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame in 2014.
On Friday, Don and several members of his family stopped by NBC12, so we could help celebrate this huge achievement in his life.
All of us at NBC12 will miss seeing Don around the building, but we wish him and his family much happiness in this new chapter of his life.
