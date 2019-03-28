89-year-old Mechanicsville woman gets her hearing back after two decades

MENCHANICSVILLE, VA (WWBT) - Mildred Austin from Mechanicsville has suffered from extreme hearing loss for two decades, but now she’s getting her hearing back courtesy of Beltone Hearing Care.
For Austin, this moment has been nothing but a dream.
“I never thought I’s ever be able to hear again like I can today,” Austin said.
Austin’s hearing loss has been so bad in both of her ears that she distanced herself from her family and even feared going out in public.
“I’ve had people hang up right in my face because I couldn’t hear what they said." Austin said. “And if you think that doesn’t hurt, it does hurt.”
“My mother had no life at all," Greer Harvey, Austin’s daughter, said. “Can you imagine at almost 90 and you can’t hear TV.”
Harvey saw her mother was in dire need of a new hearing aid so she wrote a letter to the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation to see if they could help.
“I was a little doubtful yes, but I been praying and keeping my fingers crossed,” Harvey said.
And Thursday her prayers were answered as her mother was approved and she received a brand new hearing aid.
“I feel like I’m a human being now, not just someone just sitting in the dark and can’t hear nothing,” Austin said.
