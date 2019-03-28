Sheriff’s office: woman steals over $93K from employer for butt lift surgery, wedding expenses

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A bookkeeper is facing embezzlement charges after unauthorized company purchases were made, including a butt lift surgery.
Vanessa Cline, 32, of Stafford, is accused of embezzling over $93,000 from No Limits Construction, where she worked as a bookkeeper.
The company owner reached out to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office after being contacted by his credit card company.
The credit card company informed the man that one of his accounts would be closed due to lack of payment, deputies say.
The owner learned that several unauthorized purchases were made with the company credit card, including a $2,000 wedding dress and a $25,000 wedding planner.
The card was also used to pay $7,200 for a butt lift surgery by Elite Plastic Surgery in Miami, FL.
The card was also used to purchase clothing, perfume, furniture, airline tickets and an all-terrain vehicle.
Cline is charged with five counts of embezzlement, five counts of forgery and five counts of uttering.
She is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an $8,000 bond.
The former bookkeeper who Cline replaced plead guilty to embezzlement charges in 2018, after stealing over $150,000 from the company.
