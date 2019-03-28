Virginia Tech guard Ty Outlaw passes drug test, will play against Duke

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech guard Ty Outlaw will play Friday in the Hokies’ Sweet 16 matchup against Duke, according to a statement from Head Coach Buzz Williams.
Outlaw was issued a summons by Blacksburg police on Tuesday for a possession of marijuana charge.
“After gathering more information, we decided that an outside agency should perform a drug test on Ty prior to us departing campus on Wednesday and that test came back negative," the statement read.
"After discussion with our Director of Athletics Whit Babcock and our athletics administration in accordance with our policies and procedures, we are following our departmental protocol involving [misdemeanors]. With that information in mind we intend to play Ty on Friday evening.We will continue to let the process play out and that’s all I can say at this time. If information changes we will respond appropriately according to our policies," Williams said in the statement.
According to the summons, the offense date is listed as March 21. Virginia Tech was in San Jose, California, on that date preparing for its 1st Round game against Saint Louis.
“I appreciate that there are questions relative to Ty Outlaw and his status," Williams' statement read. "Ty has given me permission to share this information. The disturbance that led to the search warrant occurred while Ty and our team were in California last week. While Ty and our team were still in California, the authorities executed the search. Upon our return to Blacksburg on Monday evening, Ty became aware of the situation and was fully cooperative and transparent with local authorities and me.”
According to Montgomery County Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt, drug charges can be issued even if those who are charged aren't found with drugs on their person.
WDBJ7 obtained a copy of a search warrant dated March 20 and served March 21 to search Outlaw's apartment on Appalachian Drive in Blacksburg.
According to the warrant, police searched the apartment and found "one white pill, two yellow capsules, an electronic vape cartridge and green plant material."
A spokesperson for the Blacksburg Police Department said they do not comment on active cases.
Virginia Tech will play Duke on Friday in Washington in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.
