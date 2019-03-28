Virginia Tech guard Ty Outlaw passes drug test, will play against Duke

“I appreciate that there are questions relative to Ty Outlaw and his status," Williams' statement read. "Ty has given me permission to share this information. The disturbance that led to the search warrant occurred while Ty and our team were in California last week. While Ty and our team were still in California, the authorities executed the search. Upon our return to Blacksburg on Monday evening, Ty became aware of the situation and was fully cooperative and transparent with local authorities and me.”