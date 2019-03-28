Richmond School Board members question new estimated costs for school construction

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A handful of Richmond School Board members are raising questions as to why estimated construction costs for three proposed schools have inflated by $30 million since last fall.
George Mason Elementary, ESH Green Elementary, and Elkhardt-Thompson Middle School are set to be built – an upgrade for the thousands of students in those communities.
According to school board members, the construction for the building was estimated around $110 million, but new estimates released by the city show an increase of around $30 million.
“At the state, they have a lot of documentation about the costs of building schools across the commonwealth, and so when we saw the cost estimates that came, the primary question is ‘why are these so much higher than the state averages?'" said board member Kenya Gibson.
According to Richmond Public Schools, the estimated costs for each school ranged between $25 million to $50 million.
The new estimates shows the costs for the schools start at $36 million and go up to $62 million.
Gibson and three other board members cite Enon Elementary in Chesterfield, a similarly sized school with a lower price tag.
“Chesterfield County just erected Enon Elementary, and they did it for $31 million for 794 students. It seems implausible to me that we would build a school for fewer students for more money,” said school board member Johnathan Young.
RPS says the original estimates did not take into account factors like inflation of construction costs or a larger student body.
Mayor Levar Stoney said his administration believed early in the process that the original estimates weren’t accurate, and that RPS offered a solution to the board on how to recalculate the totals.
“We teamed up with the school’s administration to get a third party in to actually get the real costs of building these schools. The schools board, in September, rejected that request," Mayor Stoney said.
Young and Gibson both plan to push for more transparency at the April 8 school board meeting for more clarity on the rate hikes.
