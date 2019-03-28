RACC caring for 4-week-old puppy that can’t walk

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A 4-week-old puppy that can’t walk is being cared for by RACC.
Why the puppy can’t walk is not known.
The shelter said X-rays show there are no fractures, and RACC has scheduled an MRI for Friday morning to learn more.
The shelter posted to its Facebook page that it believes the puppy, named Amelia, has either a spine issue or a blood clot that is causing the paralysis.
RACC said there’s a possibility Amelia may not survive, but “every life at RACC is given a chance.”
