Puerto Rican kittens brought stateside thanks to efforts from Henrico boy

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Twelve kittens from San Juan, Puerto Rico will be available for adoption in the next few weeks thanks to the efforts of a 12-year-old Henrico boy.
Emerson Iwashyna was vacationing with his family over the winter holidays in Old San Juan when he noticed the large stray kitten population.
“I saw all the cats just laying around under cars, near parks and under benches,” Iwashyna said.
He dug a little deeper and learned about the work of Save A Gato, a volunteer-run organization based in Old San Juan which works to sterilize and release cats back into the streets, and when possible, transport the well-socialized cats to no-kill shelters in the United States.
“In the past few years Puerto Rico has faced such devastation from natural disasters and the animals on the island are in really dire conditions,” said Tabitha Treloar, director of Communications for the Richmond SPCA. “Emerson learned about Save A Gato and came back to Richmond and reached out to [us].”
Over the last few months the Richmond SPCA and Save A Gato have worked together in order to transport some kittens stateside.
“The prospects for homeless animals on the island are very limited in terms of adoptive homes,” Treloar said.
Having adopted several cats from the Richmond SPCA already, Iwashyna wanted to make sure as many kittens as possible found their forever home stateside.
Ten kittens were flown from Puerto Rico on Tuesday, landing at Dulles International Airport and transported to the Richmond SPCA. Two additional kittens arrived Thursday morning at Richmond International Airport and were reunited with the others at the facility.
“I was ecstatic that my hard work paid off,” Iwashyna said. “These cats can now get good homes, food, water and everything they need.”
The travel for these kittens were paid for through a Facebook fundraiser, which raised nearly $3,000 for the effort.
“In addition to Save A Gato, we’re going to be working with a private veterinary hospital in Puerto Rico that has cats and dogs still in their care more than two years after the storms,” Treloar said.
All of the kittens are under six-months-old and will be isolated for a period of time so staff can observe them.
“Our director of veterinary services has developed a great protocol that ensures when we bring animals from out of state we observe them, isolate them and we can be assured they’re healthy and ready to find homes,” Treloar said.
The kittens won’t be available for another few weeks, but the Richmond SPCA will post updates on its social media pages alerting the public when they’re ready for adoption.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.