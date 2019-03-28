Police searching for missing Portsmouth teen

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WWBT) - Portsmouth police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Victoria S. Wright.
Wright was last seen on the porch of a family member’s home in the 90 block of Dale Drive on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
When the family member came outside to check on Wright, she was gone.
Wright is described as a 5-foot-1 black female, weighing 110 pounds. She has long, braided brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing, light-colored blue jeans, light blue and white sneakers and a silver fanny pack.
Detectives are concerned for Wright’s well-being.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887).
If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property, a cash reward of $1,000 may be available.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.