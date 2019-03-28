Police search for 2 suspects involved in home invasion near VCU campus

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for two people involved in a home invasion and robbery near Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus on Wednesday.
According to a VCU alert, the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. at a private residence in the 700 block of West Marshall Street near VCU’s Monroe Park campus.
The alert said one of the victims was taking out the trash and when they opened the door, the first suspect entered wearing a mask. Police say the suspect showed a handgun and took cash and a cell phone before leaving the apartment.
A short time later, the suspect returned with a second person before leaving on foot, heading north on Gilmer Street.
The first suspect is described as a black male, about 5-foot-6 and wearing a mask. He had a red or maroon scarf or bandanna on his head and wore a plaid jacket.
The second suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks. He was wearing a black jacket and a grey hoodie.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
