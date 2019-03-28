2 school buses involved in separate crashes in Henrico

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Two Henrico County school buses were involved in separate crashes on Thursday morning, with one student being sent to the hospital.
In the first incident, a bus with 25 children was rear-ended on its route to Ratcliffe Elementary School.
The bus was struck by a pickup truck at Creighton Road and Hunters Run Drive.
No injuries were reported in that incident.
A short time later, a second bus that was headed to Hermitage High School was involved in a crash at Hermitage and Hilliard roads.
That bus had 18 students on board. One of those students was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other students were transferred to another bus and taken to school.
Both crashes remain under investigation.
