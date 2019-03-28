News to know for March 28: Powerball jackpot winner; Home invasion near VCU; Deadly I-95 bus crash lawsuit

News to know for March 28
By Tamia Mallory | March 28, 2019 at 6:06 AM EST - Updated March 28 at 6:06 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The week is almost over, but we’re not there just yet!

Clear weather continues

Temperatures are rising as the week comes to an end.

Clear, sunny skies remain for Central Virginia, but rain may return on Sunday.

Chesterfield arrest

A man is facing multiple charges after hitting two people, and leading police on a chase in Chesterfield.

Thomas C. Acheson, 46, is charged with malicious wounding, strangulation, threats to bomb, felony eluding and felony vandalism.

Thomas C. Acheson, 46, of Seattle Washington

Home invasion near VCU

Richmond police are searching for two people responsible for a home invasion and robbery near VCU on Wednesday.

According to a VCU alert, the incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. at a residence in the 700 block of West Marshall Street, near VCU’s Monroe Park campus.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Powerball jackpot winner

One person will take home the third largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history.

The $768 million-winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin, according to a Powerball press release.

The winning numbers were 44, 62, 20, 37, 16. The Powerball number was 12.

Deadly I-95 bus crash lawsuit

A New York woman is filing a lawsuit against the operators of a charter bus that overturned in Prince George County.

Shivon Dollar-Moore, 40, is seeking $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 dollars in punitive damages from the crash.

The crash left two dead and several injured, including Moore. She is currently still recovering from severe back injuries at Southside Regional Medical Center.

Revenge porn case

Virginia Capitol Police arrested 23-year-old William Tyler Sims, of Norfolk, on seven charges following a Jan. 17 incident when a General Assembly member received sexually suggestive messages and images of the victim.

Sims was charged with three counts of harassment by computer, two counts of computer trespass and two counts of unlawful dissemination of images of another.

Final thought

“If you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely.” - Roald Dahl

