Motorcyclist killed in crash involving trash truck

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - A motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash involving a trash truck.
Police say the incident happened at 1:38 p.m. in the 700 block of South Crater Road.
There’s currently no information on what led to the crash as police continue their investigation. Investigators have asked for assistance from Virginia State Police.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area as detours have been put in place.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip through the P3tips App.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.