Man arrested after hitting 2 people with vehicle, leading police on chase

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A man is facing several charges after striking two people with a vehicle and leading Chesterfield police on a chase.
Thomas C. Acheson, 46, of Seattle, Washington, is charged with malicious wounding, strangulation, threats to bomb, felony eluding, and felony vandalism.
Police were called around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday to the 2700 Block of Clintwood Road after several callers said they saw a man assaulting a woman in her front yard.
Police said the woman was able to get away, but Acheson found her again, this time hitting her with a vehicle. A neighbor who tried to help the woman was also struck by the vehicle.
When Acheson saw police arrive, he left in the first victim’s vehicle.
Police chased him down for several miles on Genito Road before they used spike strips to stop the vehicle.
Acheson then ran away on foot, but officers found him when he was trying to hide under the deck of a home.
He was taken into custody without further incident.
Acheson is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
Both victims were treated for non-life threatening injures.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.