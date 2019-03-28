“I get a front row seat to watch God’s miracle” Leading female cardiologist impacts patient lives at Bon Secours

"Thank you Dr. Bobby for your life advice, on how to get my mind ready for the fight,” she read aloud, trying to avoid showing emotion. Bogaev is a native Virginian, graduating medical school at UVA and becoming one of the first female directors at the Texas Heart Institute. She dedicated 20 years in Texas, in a field dominated by men with obvious wage disparities (the male doctors who both preceded and followed Bogaev in the same position, earned twice her salary).