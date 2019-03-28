Henrico schools continue 20-year streak as one of America’s ‘Best Communities for Music Education’

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools received recognition for their music education efforts on Thursday.
The school district has graced the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation’s 'Best Communities for Music Education’ list for the 20th year straight.
Henrico schools have received the award since its inception in 1999, making it the only school division that has been recognized for all 20 years.
Divisions are named based on a survey of the division’s commitment to music instruction through funding, staffing of highly-qualified teachers, commitment to standards and access to music instruction.
The award recognized the work and commitment of division administrators, community leaders, teachers and families.
“This recognition says a lot about our teachers, and about the diversity and inclusiveness of our program offerings,” said Rick Tinsley, Henrico Schools’ music education specialist. “It’s also indicative of the strong support for music education within our school division leadership and in our community."
Additional information about the program can be found online.
