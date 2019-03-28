Helping make ends meet: Diaper drive supports Chesterfield, Colonial Heights families

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Diapers are one of the most expensive costs for new parents, but they’re one of the most important necessities.
That is why one Chesterfield group is hoping you can help them connect families with diapers.
Annie Paracka, family support specialist with Chesterfield County Families First, says they help families who may be short on money. They also help out young moms who may be juggling work and school.
“Sometimes it’s just hard to make ends meet,” she said.
Buying boxes of diapers quickly adds up.
“They always need diapers," said Paracka. "They will probably need diapers for at least a couple of years.”
The Chesterfield-Colonial Height’s Family First program holds a diaper drive in March. Last year they collected more than 18,000 diapers. This year, they hope to collect more.
“We have several teen moms and they’re juggling work, juggling school, only working part time and sometimes that really helps them,” said Paracka. "To have those diapers like gets them to their next paycheck.
Through the end of the month, diapers up to size 6, wipes and pull-ups can be dropped off at any Chesterfield County Public Library or the Colonial Heights library.
