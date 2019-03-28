Former VCU student accuses former Gov. Wilder of sexual harassment

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A former Virginia Commonwealth University student says former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder sexually harassed her in 2017, the Washington Post reports.
The Post reports that the woman, Sydney Black, says Wilder kissed her without consent. She also said Wilder suggested she could live at his house, offered to take her on trips and pay for her law school while she worked as an assistant at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs.
“VCU seeks to protect the privacy of students and employees, in accordance with state and federal law,” the University Public Affairs office said in a statement Thursday. “Likewise, VCU does not disclose information about university investigations including whether or not an investigation is underway.”
The Post says VCU sent Black a letter notifying her that the school’s Title IX office intended to investigate.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
