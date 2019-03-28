Forecast: Three gorgeous days before Sunday rain

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It will be sunny and dry through Saturday, but rain chances return on Sunday and again Tuesday of next week.
THURSDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 70s. Could hit 80 for the first time this year.
SUNDAY: Showers likely with a slight chance for thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the 50s. Still some uncertainty here but trending chilly and rainy. (Rain chance: 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Depending on the track of the potential storm Tuesday, a morning rain chance will give way to drier weather late in the day. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.