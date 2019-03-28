Digital Dialogue: Honoring Women in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - To celebrate Women’s History Month, we’re doing something different – a digital dialogue featuring some of the women of NBC12.
Throughout the month, our reporters have told you stories about women in Virginia. On Friday, March 29 at 11 a.m., we’ll revisit those stories and share some insight into the story-telling process.
During the dialogue, we’d also love to hear about the women who have made a difference in YOUR life – whether it’s your mother, a teacher or a colleague. You can post their pictures on our Facebook page now or share their stories during the discussion.
Besides Facebook, Friday’s dialogue can be viewed on NBC12’s news app and our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire.
