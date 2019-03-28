DEA looking for a contractor who can burn 1,000 pounds of marijuana per hour

HOUSTON. TX (KWCH/KHOU) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is looking for a Houston-area contractor to burn a 1,000 pounds of marijuana.
KHOU reports the contractor must be able to incinerate various items like papers, cassette tapes, pharmaceuticals, and other incidental controlled substances.
The contractor is also required to burn 1,000 pounds of bulk marijuana per hour, up to eight hours a day. Workers associated with the incineration will be subject to a background check and drug testing.
Incinerator facility must have closed circuit cameras, which shall at least cover the weighing station and the entire incinerator equipment from the feeder to the ash removal station. The Incinerator facility must have a fence tall enough to prevent the public from viewing the incineration process.
The contact runs from March to Sept. 30, and the work will be required from facilities in Houston, Galveston, Beaumont, McAllen, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Laredo, Eagle Pass, Del Rio, San Antonio, Austin and Waco.
The DEA says they will provide armed agents and contractors, who are authorized by the DEA, during scheduled burns.
