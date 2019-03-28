Church looking for answers after being tagged with graffiti

WAVERLY, VA (WWBT) - A local pastor says he is shocked and disgusted after someone vandalized the side of his church with graffiti.
Wilborne Baptist Church has been in the community for almost 150 years and leaders want to know why they’ve been targeted.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Rev. Clarence Thweatt said. “It’s disturbing to know someone has taken the time to come out and do vandalism to property."
The church is a staple in the Waverly community, now tagged by spray paint.
Thweatt has been the leader of the church for nine years and says he’s never seen anything like it.
“I said, ‘Wow, this has finally made it’s way to Sussex County,’” Thweatt said.
Church Member Herman Williams was checking on the church van and picking up debris around the church when he noticed the damage.
Williams called the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office and sent Thweatt photos.
“I just stared at it for a minute," Thweatt said. “I was wondering what it was. I wanted to know what kind of message this is trying to send.”
It’s a devastating mark to a church that means so much for so many.
“My mother was buried back there, my father is back there and brother back there," Williams said. “It means a lot to me.”
The message behind the graffiti is still unclear.
“This just didn’t happen in a few seconds," Thweatt said. “It took some time to draw this emblem. Of what it might be, and I have no clue what it is.”
The Sussex County Sheriff Office said it is looking into the incident, but doesn’t have any leads. Church leaders are considering other ways to make sure the church is safe.
“They asked us if we had any security systems and advised us we need to install cameras,” Thweatt said.
Even through anger and frustration, leaders believe there’s always room for forgiveness.
“Our doors are always open, and we are just in prayer,” Thweatt said.
At this point, there’s no suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office.
