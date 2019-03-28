3-alarm fire causes major damage to apartments in western Virginia

HARRISONBURG, VA (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department says everyone was safely evacuated from a massive fire in the Southview apartments on Thursday afternoon that prompted response from agencies up and down the Shenandoah Valley.
Smoke was seen for miles away including from WHSV’s skycam on Massanutten mountain.
Reports from law enforcement and fire officials indicated the fire was at least three-alarm a little after noon and crews were being called in from all surrounding areas. By 12:30 p.m., reports indicated the fire was possibly a five alarm.
A call went out for any off-duty personnel available to report to Station 4. In addition to Rockingham County and Harrisonburg crews, Augusta County firefighters helped with the response as well, which very rarely happens.
With the apartments used largely for student housing, James Madison University sent out an alert to students at 12:38 p.m. warning them to avoid the area of the fire.
Buildings within the apartment complex are fairly close to each other and it's been a breezy morning, meaning the fire ran a high risk of spreading.
Even in downtown Harrisonburg, smoke could be smelled very distinctly.
According to multiple sources at the scene, a student said they were not home at the time of the fire and had a dog inside.
Copyright 2019 WHSV. All rights reserved.