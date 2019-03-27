Virginia Tech’s Outlaw charged with marijuana possession

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - Virginia Tech guard Ty Outlaw has been charged with possession of marijuana, according to court records.
According to the Montgomery County/Christiansburg General District Court database, Outlaw was charged March 27, though the offense date is listed as March 21. Virginia Tech was in San Jose, Calif., on that date preparing for its first-round game against Saint Louis.
WDBJ7 obtained a copy of a search warrant dated March 20 and served March 21 to search Outlaw's apartment on Appalachian Drive in Blacksburg.
According to the warrant, police searched the apartment and found "one white pill, 2 yellow capsules, an electronic vape cartridge and green plant material."
A summons was issued March 26 for Outlaw to appear April 11 in Montgomery County General District Court on a class U misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana (first offense).
A call to Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt to confirm the details of the case has yet to be returned.
Virginia Tech will travel to Washington, D.C. this week to face Duke in the East Regional Semifinals.
