Teen pleads to charges from threat that closed Charlottesville HS for 2 days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WCAV) - An Albemarle County teen has pleaded guilty to felony charges connected with an online threat that closed schools in Charlottesville for two days last week.
Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Joe Platania released a statement regarding the plea on Wednesday.
The 17-year-old pleaded to feloniously threatening to kill persons on school property and harassment by computer.
According to a release, if the case had gone to trial, evidence would have been submitted that showed the Charlottesville Police Department was notified about a threatening message on an anonymous web forum on March 20.
The message contained racial epithets and threatened to kill people at Charlottesville High School on March 21.
During the investigation, the suspect was identified and arrested and a search warrant was used on his home, where electronic devices were seized and searched.
The release says the defendant has been cooperative and made a full confession, including admitting to writing and posting the threat.
Platania says there is no evidence the teen is associated with any white supremacists or groups.
During the search, no weapons were found in the teen's home and there was no evidence collected that showed he was planning to carry out an act of violence along the lines of what was mentioned in the post.The investigation found the teen's motivation and intent was to seek attention and disrupt the community.
The teen had no prior criminal record, and officials determined the Juvenile and Domestic Relations court was the appropriate forum to hold the teen accountable.
He will be sentenced on April 24.
