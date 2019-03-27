Study: 33 Virginia communities among healthiest places to live in the US

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A total of 33 Virginia communities made the U.S. News and World Report’s list of the healthiest communities to live in the United States.
The study looked at each of the following factors when ranking communities:
- Population Health
- Equity
- Education
- Economy
- Housing
- Food and Nutrition
- Environment
- Public Safety
- Community Vitality
- Infrastructure
Here are where all 33 Virginia Cities rank in 2019′s top 500 list:
- 3 - Falls Church city, Virginia
- 4 - Loudoun County, Virginia
- 13 - Fairfax County, Virginia
- 18 - Fairfax city, Virginia
- 25 - Arlington County, Virginia
- 51 - Hanover County, Virginia
- 62 - Powhatan County, Virginia
- 77 - New Kent County, Virginia
- 95 - Poquoson city, Virginia
- 103 - Roanoke County, Virginia
- 104 - Alexandria city, Virginia
- 118 - Albemarle County, Virginia
- 121 - Fauquier County, Virginia
- 159 - Goochland County, Virginia
- 171 - York County, Virginia
- 187 - Botetourt County, Virginia
- 194 - King George County, Virginia
- 239 - Stafford County, Virginia
- 258 - Chesterfield County, Virginia
- 284 - Prince William County, Virginia
- 300 - Greene County, Virginia
- 331 - James City County, Virginia
- 341 - Bedford County, Virginia
- 342 - Clarke County, Virginia
- 369 - Salem city, Virginia
- 394 - King William County, Virginia
- 416 - Gloucester County, Virginia
- 422 - Rappahannock County, Virginia
- 423 - Manassas city, Virginia
- 430 - Frederick County, Virginia
- 455 - Bath County, Virginia
- 493 - Giles County, Virginia
- 497 - Henrico County, Virginia
To view the whole list and ranking, click here.
