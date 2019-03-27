State officials: Wandering skunks doesn’t always mean rabies

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and the Wildlife Center of Virginia say people should always be aware of rabies and distemper.
After a video of a skunk wandering around and stumbling during the daytime surfaced on Facebook recently, Amanda Nicholson, with the Wildlife Center of Virginia, says that’s a sign of neurological issues with the animal.
However, Nicholson said that does not mean rabies. It could be a variety of other issues.
"We also can see neuro symptoms in an animal that has distemper," Nicholson said. "We can also see neurologic issues with an animal that's experienced trauma, like being hit by a vehicle."
Nicholson added that seeing skunks during the day doesn’t always mean rabies, especially if they’re acting normally.
“We do see adults of those species out during the day more when it’s baby season,” Nicholson said. “And I’m sure human parents can easily relate to this, that when you have a newborn, you’re up at all hours of the day.”
Nicholson said that if you do suspect an animal has rabies, you should call animal control or the VDGIF.
