Sheriff’s deputy has sweet side business - cupcakes

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Sussex County woman is fighting crime by day and baking up a storm at night.
Deputy Janette Johnson works her 9-5 job with the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department, but after that she heads to her sweet side business in Surry County, “Just for Kicks.”
Her cupcake business opened less than a year ago, and with Johnson’s retirement from law enforcement approaching, she’s looking forward to a change.
“Well, I have a year left with the sheriff’s department. So, I’m looking at my retirement and I want to do something that’s fun and enjoyable something that will put a smile on someone’s face,” said Johnson said.
The shop serves soups, hand rolls, custom cakes and of course her specialty: cupcakes.
“You really don’t have to think about anything, your design or whatever you decorate a cake you get in an art form mood,” said Johnson.
In every corner of the shop you’ll find Wizard of Oz memorabilia. It’s a memory that has stuck with Janette since childhood. So all of her cupcakes are actually named after Wizard of Oz characters.
“I’m 54 and I remember being in labor with my oldest son watching Wizard of Oz,” said Johnson.
“Just for Kicks” is the only cupcake shop in Surry County.
“I help my community out as being a law enforcement officer now, and I hope to continue to help my community out as their baker,” said Johnson.
