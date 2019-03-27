Road closures for Virginia March for Life

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Several temporary road closures in Richmond will be in place on April 3, for the Virginia March for Life.
Thousands of people are expected to march near the State Capitol on Wednesday.
Broad Street between 8th and Governor streets will be closed between 11:50 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The 800 block of East Franklin, Grace and 9th streets will be closed in both directions from 11:50 a.m. and 2 p.m.
There will be no parking in both directions of the 800 block of East Franklin and East Grace streets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“In the interest of public safety, we ask members of the community to please pre-plan accordingly and avoid this area if possible,” said Captain Donald Davenport, Commander of the Richmond Police Department’s Special Operations Division, in a release.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.