Pharmacy robbery suspect wanted in Henrico

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico police are looking for a woman who stole medication from a pharmacy.
Police were called to the 8900 block of Patterson Avenue at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday after a woman entered the pharmacy and demanded prescription drugs.
The victim believed the woman may have been armed, but she did not display a weapon.
The suspect left the pharmacy with the medication and fled in a dark colored SUV.
She is described as a black female 45 to 55 years old with dark hair and glasses. She was wearing a dark blue jacket, blue and white striped shirt and carrying a purse.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
