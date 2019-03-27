Pharmacy robbery suspect wanted in Henrico

By NBC12 Newsroom | March 27, 2019 at 3:21 PM EST - Updated March 27 at 3:21 PM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico police are looking for a woman who stole medication from a pharmacy.

Police were called to the 8900 block of Patterson Avenue at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday after a woman entered the pharmacy and demanded prescription drugs.

The victim believed the woman may have been armed, but she did not display a weapon.

The suspect left the pharmacy with the medication and fled in a dark colored SUV.

She is described as a black female 45 to 55 years old with dark hair and glasses. She was wearing a dark blue jacket, blue and white striped shirt and carrying a purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

