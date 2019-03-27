Passenger on deadly I-95 bus crash files lawsuit, seeks more than $10 million

There were 57 passengers on the charter bus that crashed on I-95 in Prince George. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 27, 2019 at 2:30 PM EST - Updated March 27 at 2:30 PM

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - A New York woman is filing a lawsuit against the operators of a charter bus that overturned in Prince George County.

According to a statement, Shivon Dollar-Moore, 40, is seeking $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

Moore boarded the bus in South Carolina, where she attended a family wedding. She was returning home when the bus, driven by Yui Man Chow, overturned in Prince George County.

Two passengers were killed, and several were injured, including Moore.

She is currently still recovering from severe back injuries at Southside Regional Medical Center.

Kevin Biniazan, Moore’s attorney, delivered the complaint on Wednesday to a Circuit Court in Prince George County.

The lawsuit addresses the passenger carriers’ reckless driving, failure to properly hire and train employees and lack of charter bus maintenance.

The attorney has requested a trial by jury.

