Northern Neck drug operation results in 13 arrests

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Several law enforcement agencies in the Northern Neck region made 13 arrests during “Operation Spring Cleaning.”
Westmoreland County Narcotics Detectives conducted an undercover investigation in conjunction with the Tri-County Drug Task Force. The task force includes the Caroline, King George and Westmoreland sheriff’s offices, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Virginia State Police.
Richmond and Northumberland county sheriff’s offices, along with the Northern Neck Regional jail also assisted the morning of the bust.
The following people were arrested in the operation:
Robert J. Ball, 70, of Kinsale - one count of distribution of a controlled substance. Arrested on indictment per Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office. No bond.
Clarence B. Benjamin, 49, of Montross - three counts of distribution of a controlled substance for Oxycodone and Endocet, and three counts of conspiring to distribute. Also charged with one count of distribution of an imitation drug for Molly. No bond.
Amy A. Brown, 49, of Montross - three counts of distribution of a controlled substance for Oxycodone and Endocet, and three counts of conspiring to distribute. Also charged with one count of distribution of an imitation drug for Molly. No bond.
Mark A. Fairall, 56, of Warsaw - one count of possession of a controlled substance for N-ethylpentylone Molly. Was given $2,000 on secured bond
Pernell R. Gaskins, 53, of Hague - one count of distribution of a controlled substance for Cocaine and one count of conspiring to distribute. No bond.
Latasha M. Gordon, 38, of Callao - one count of distribution of a substance for Cocaine, and one count of conspiring to distribute. No Bond.
Dakota E. Jones, 20, of Montross - one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance for Marijuana. He was given $2,500 unsecured bond.
Bradley Kelly, 48, of Hague - three counts of distribution of a controlled substance for Cocaine. Charges pending in Westmoreland County per Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office. No Bond.
Isac. O. Lewis, 55, of Hague - one count of distribution of a controlled substance. Arrested on indictment per Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He was given $7,500 secured bond.
Kevin A. Miles, 38, at Northern Neck Regional Jail - one count of possession of a controlled substance for Oxycodone. No Bond.
Timothy B. Seward, 35, at Northern Neck Regional Jail - two counts of distribution of a controlled substance for Cocaine being a third or subsequent offense. No Bond.
Keith O. Thompson, 28, of Hague - one count of distribution of a substance for N-ethylpentylone ‘Molly,’ and one count of distribution of an imitation drug for Heroin. No bond.
Vanna M. White, 32, of Hague - one count of distribution of a controlled substance for N-ethylpentylone ‘Molly,’ and one count of distribution of a controlled substance on property of public library. No Bond.
Their first court appearances have been scheduled according to the Westmorland County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation continues.
