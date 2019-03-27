News to know for March 27: Prince George shooting; Change-of-plea hearing; Tobacco-free VCU

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s Hump Day, which means the end of the week is near!
Wednesday is another day full of sunshine, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
Temperatures are set to rise throughout the week, with highs in the mid 70s Friday.
A man is fighting for his life following a shooting in Prince George County on Tuesday evening.
The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Saddlebrook Lane.
The victim was flown to VCU Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information should call police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.
James Fields, Jr., the man who is convicted of killing Heather Heyer during the ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, has a change-of-plea hearing today in federal court.
Field originally pleaded not guilty to the several federal hate crime charges he faces.
A suspect in the shooting death of a William & Mary football player has been arrested.
WAVY reported Norfolk police arrested 20-year-old Kri-Shawn D. Beamon on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Nathan Evans.
Sheetz announced that it will hire more than 500 employees across Virginia.
The company will also be hiring more than 2,500 full-time and part-time positions company wide.
Open interviews will take place today at all Sheetz locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find the closest Sheetz to you here.
VCU is considering banning all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.
VCU said the proposal is open for public comment through April 12. Comments can be made online.
The tobacco-free policy will be implemented July 1, 2019, if approved.
Gov. Ralph Northam amended a hands-free driving bill Tuesday that would “combat distracted driving."
The governor’s proposed amendments would expand the legislation across Virginia, banning hand-held devices for all drivers.
