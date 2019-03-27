Man claims salesman entered home uninvited

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Imagine someone letting themselves into your home just to make a sale. That’s what some people living in Lakeside say happened to them.
Kevin Storm used to leave his front door open on nice days, but after one unwelcome visitor, he’s worried about the safety of his family.
Storm says earlier this month, he was in the shower listening to a podcast, which later stopped, but a voice kept going.
“I put a towel on, poked my head out, and I wasn’t even in the living room yet. I was just looking down the hallway into the living room, and there was a guy," he said.
Storm says the man asked if he was interested in Verizon Fios, and did leave after being told to.
He adds that other Lakeside residents have complained on social media of other Verizon reps entering their homes through the back doors, or approaching them at night in their driveways.
“It was always encouraged to go that extra mile, do whatever it took to get people to talk to you," said Lauren Colognori, a former salesperson who worked for a local company contracted by Verizon.
She says these sort of tactics weren’t part of training, adding that “people were coming up with creative ways to get homeowners to speak to them, but they never encouraged anything illegal.”
One area contractor said it no longer sends workers to Lakeside, and referred questions to a second contractor. That second contractor would not respond to phone calls.
Verizon says it will look into the issue and the unusual methods.
“I have children here, and some stranger is just walking into my house," Storm said.
He worries encounters like these could potentially escalate.
“You could get shot doing that. Had I not been cooler about it – and I wasn’t pleased – but had I not had a cooler head about it, he could have gotten seriously hurt,” Storm said.
