Man charged with 7 revenge porn accounts involving General Assembly staffer

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man has been charged with revenge porn involving a General Assembly staffer.
Virginia Capitol Police arrested William Tyler Sims, 23, of Norfolk, on seven charges stemming from a Jan. 17 incident when a member of the General Assembly received sexually suggestive messages and images of the victim, who was an intern at the time.
The images were sent using the victim’s email and were purportedly to have been sent by her. An investigation by Capitol Police revealed Sims sent the messages using an email address belonging to the victim, who was his estranged wife.
Sims was being held by the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office on an unrelated DUI conviction when the department discovered he was wanted by Capitol Police on the revenge porn charges.
Sims was charged with three counts of harassment by computer, two counts of computer trespass and two counts of unlawful dissemination of images of another.
Each charge against Sims is a misdemeanor and punishable by up to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine.
