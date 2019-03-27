Man airlifted to hospital with critical injuries following shooting

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting on Tuesday evening.
Prince George Police were called to the 2100 block of Saddlebrook Lane for the report of a shooting around 7:53 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
He was flown to VCU Medical Center with critical and possible life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating.
Anyone with information can call police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.
