Man airlifted to hospital with critical injuries following shooting
March 26, 2019 at 9:35 PM EST - Updated March 26 at 9:35 PM

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting on Tuesday evening.

Prince George Police were called to the 2100 block of Saddlebrook Lane for the report of a shooting around 7:53 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

He was flown to VCU Medical Center with critical and possible life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information can call police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.

