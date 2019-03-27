Lottery fever: Virginians dream of winning nearly $1 billion

Statistically, you only have a one in 292.2 million chance of winning the big prize. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
By Olivia Ugino | March 27, 2019 at 3:47 PM EST - Updated March 27 at 3:47 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Powerball has been growing and growing and growing since December.

And now Wednesday’s jackpot has hit $750 million, becoming the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The lottery fever is hitting Virginia hard, with many in the area dreaming of what they’d buy if they won big.

“It don’t take but one ticket to win, and you might have the lucky ticket," said Leroy Adams. "So that’s why I try to buy just one.”

“Pay off some school loans, help some family, you know, put some money aside to help my kids," said Timothy Field, who purchased four tickets.

“I wouldn’t be working, I’ll tell you that!” said Freddie Clark.

The Powerball numbers will be drawn Wednesday at 11 p.m.

