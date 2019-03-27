'Important to tell story of what happened here’: Malvern Hill Battlefield set ablaze

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A fire scorched across a historic battlefield over the weekend in Henrico, and it was all done on purpose.
Every two to three years, the Richmond National Battlefield Park sets the Malvern Hill Battlefield ablaze.
“Basically it burns away the chaff and heats up the soil surface and helps the grasses germinate," said Kristen Allen, the Chief of Natural and Cultural Resources with Richmond National Battlefield Park.
Anyone driving by the battlefield Sunday afternoon was in for quite a sight.
"There's just a lot of flame off in the distance and it burns very neatly," Allen said.
The burn is done according to a prescribed plan along with at least 12 certified wildland firefighters who create the blaze and then control where it goes.
The controlled fire was done after all weather conditions were properly met, which included wind direction, wind speed, smoke dispersion and fuel moisture within a strict, pre-determined range.
“We had people from Shenandoah National Park, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and a few other places as well,” Allen said.
The Henrico County Fire Division was also on hand to make sure things went according to plan.
“Occasionally [the fire] it will hit a patch of thick grass and the flame will sort of rise higher," Allen said.
In order to control the blaze, the outside of the field was mowed to prevent burning. Then firefighters set fire to the tall grass.
“You’re lighting at the boundary and you keeping lighting at the boundary until eventually the fire moves in and there’s no fuel left to burn,” Allen said.
The field itself is a native grass meadow, similar in appearance to what it looked like during the Civil War.
“[These kinds of meadows] are also a declining habitat and provide an environment to certain animals,” Allen said.
The reason for this prescribed burn is to enhance the wildlife habitat for plants in the meadow and maintain the open 1862 historic battlefield.
“We think it’s very important to be able to tell the story of what happened here,” Allen said. “It’s important for people to stand here and look around them and be able to really feel what happened out here."
“I admire it,” Eric Anttonen, a visiting tourist, said. “I was raised just outside of Gettysburg and that was well preserved. We were looking for some place around here that reflects the battles that happened, so if they can make that be authentic I think that’s great.”
According to the National Park Service, The Seven Days Battles ended at Malvern Hill on July 1, 1862.
Malvern Hill is one of the 13 sites protected by Richmond National Battlefield Park where key Civil War battles took place in 1862 and 1864.
“I try to recreate what it was like 100 or so years ago and try to imagine climbing up or attacking up this hill,” Anttonen said.
The 65 acres of land are now black, charred from the fire. In roughly a month, green fields will reappear, mirroring what once was.
