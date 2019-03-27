Hanover leash law expands to entire county beginning April 1

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - Beginning April 1, dogs cannot be unleashed anywhere in Hanover County.
The county’s leash law is in effect for the suburban area year-round, but extends to rural areas of the county from April 1 through June 30.
The law is not new, but Hanover County is reminding residents of its annual expanded implementation.
The reason for the expanded leash requirement is due to the birth of baby livestock, such as calves and lambs.
Dogs found running unleashed off their owner’s property will be impounded. Impoundment fees are $25 for the first violation and an additional $10 for each subsequent violation within a year. There is also a $5 per day boarding fee.
Violations are levied against the animal’s owner, meaning repeat violations do not have to involve the same animal.
To report an unleashed dog in Hanover, call (804) 365-6140. For additional information regarding leash laws, contact animal control at (804) 365-6485.
