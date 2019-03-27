Forecast: Sunshine wins the day, Showers by Sunday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Sunny weather continues for the rest of the work week with temperatures getting warmer by the end of the week into the weekend.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 70s. Could hit 80 for the first time this year. Rain could develop late Saturday night.
SUNDAY: Rain Likely. Lesser chances late afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s. Rain chance: 30%. There are signs of a coastal storm spinning inland, producing rain for the mid-Atlantic. It’s something we’ll watch in the coming days.
