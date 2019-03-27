First phase of Herring’s rape kit backlog project completed

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Attorney General Mark Herring announced the completion of the first phase of his project.
Herring’s project aims to eliminate Virginia’s rape kit backlog.
“This project has been a real catalyst for significant changes in the way sexual violence is investigated and prosecuted in Virginia, and the way that survivors are treated when they come forward,” said Herring.
Testing has been completed on 1,800 untested rape kits, which were collected before 2014 and held by Virginia law enforcement agencies.
