Coroner identifies 10-year-old elementary school student who died after classroom fight

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - The coroner’s office has identified the fifth grader who died after a classroom fight that requred her to be airlifted to a Charleston hospital Monday.
Raniya Wright, 10, died Wednesday morning at MUSC, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey.
Deputies say an autopsy has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday and the sheriff’s office will issue a statement after the autopsy is complete.
Colleton County Sheriff’s spokesperson Shalane Lowes confirmed Wright’s death but did not provide any details as to the cause citing the ongoing investigation.
A post on the Colleton County School District's Facebook page Wednesday morning confirmed the student's death at 9:39 a.m.
“We are devastated by this news, and we want our communities to keep their thoughts and prayers with the student’s family at this time,” the post read.
The district’s Facebook page was then temporarily suspended a short time later, a move the post explained was designed to help the district “better focus on providing the care that our stakeholders need at this time.”
“What is most important right now is making sure our students, staff and teachers are getting the support that they need,” District spokesman Sean Gruber said. The district’s crisis team has been on campus since the incident and he said it will remain there for the foreseeable future to ensure everyone gets support.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman has been in contact numerous times by phone with Colleton County School District Supt. Dr. Franklin Foster since the incident happened.
The child was injured Monday during what district officials called a fight in her classroom at Forest Hills Elementary School.
Colleton County deputies confirmed they were investigating an assault between two students.
Gruber confirmed Monday one student was suspended but he could not comment on any injuries.
The Colleton County School District said on Tuesday it is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.
