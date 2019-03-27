Chop Suey Books ranked best bookstore in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Chop Suey Books has been ranked the best bookstore in Virginia by MentalFloss.
MentalFloss gave it the number one spot due to it’s wide variety of offerings on various subjects and material.
The West Cary Street shop used to be home to George’s Chop Suey, a resturant that lasted through the 1970s, according to the bookstore’s website.
The two store shop houses both new and old books, along with a black and white cat.
MentalFloss also gave honorable mentions to One More Page Books in Arlington, BookPeople in Richmond and Blue Whale Books in Charlottesville.
