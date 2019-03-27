10 children sent to hospital after school bus crash

KING WILLIAM, VA (WWBT) - Ten children were taken to hospital after a teenager rear-ended a school bus Wednesday morning in King William County.
Virginia State Police said a 17-year-old driving a Ford F-250 struck the bus from the rear as it was stopping to pick up students.
The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 605 and Route 1237.
VSP said the bus was traveling southbound on Route 605 and had activated its emergency equipment while stopping when the truck hit it from behind.
There were 33 children ranging in age from 5 to 12 on the bus at the time. The driver of the F-250, the adult female bus driver and 10 children ranging in age from 6 to 12 were transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The 17-year-old was charged with reckless driving and failure to wear a seatbelt.
