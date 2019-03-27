Chesterfield middle school evacuated due to bomb threat

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A Chesterfield school was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat.
Students and staff of Elizabeth Davis Middle School were moved to Elizabeth Scott Elementary School after the threat was made.
School officials shared the following message with parents:
“Students and school staff are relocating to Scott ES temporarily while Chesterfield Police are at our building. All students and staff are safe. If you would, please do not come to the school at this time. Once we have students settled at Scott ES, I will share another update.”
School officials say that parents are now allowed to pick students up early from Elizabeth Scott Elementary School.
This is a developing story.
